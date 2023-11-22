Klottey Korley New Patriotic Party (NPP), parliamentary hopeful, Valentino Nii Noi Nortey, has expressed confidence that he will emerge victorious.

According to him, making it through vetting and all due processes is a second chance from God for him to lead the constituency.

The former constituency chairman said this on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme ahead of the primaries set for December 2, 2023.

“I will win Kortey Klottey for the NPP because this was supposed to happen in 2016. God has given us another chance and we will claim the seat,” he declared.

Valentino contested the parliamentary primaries but lost to lawyer Philip Addison under controversial circumstances.

Dissatisfied, Mr Nortey went independent to contest the general election and polled 3,911 votes.

The incumbent MP, Dr Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings polled 33,609 votes of valid votes cast while Mr Addison polled 29,122 votes.

But after eight years, he believes he is in a better position and stands tall among his contenders.

As the number 2 on the ballot sheet. Nii Noi is poised to emerge victorious to unseat Zanetor in the 2024 parliamentary election.

