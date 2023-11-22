BET nominated Ghanaian singer, Camidoh has opened up about his traumatic experiences battling with his mental health.

After surviving two horrific road accidents this year, Camidoh emphasized the need for a stable mental health in his line of work.

“I was almost getting over my PTSD and recently I got involved in two major road accidents that really became very traumatic for me. So I had to take my therapy sessions more seriously, now I do two in a week” he revealed.

“It’s really challenging for me because as a creative who is willing to work, these things held me back,” Camidoh said on TV3 Newday.

The ‘Sugarcane’ hitmaker also called for financial support for the industry.

He believes that there is a lot of pressure on Ghanaian creatives to be like their counterparts in Nigeria.

“It’s really tough in Ghana as a creative, we do not have the right funding to support us. There is a lot of pressure on Ghanaian creatives because of what is happening in Nigeria, but they have the funding.

We would be adding so much to the GDP if we had funding to support our work,” he said.