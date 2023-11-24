Lawrence Twumasi Ankrah, the father of Dennis Twumasi Ankrah, the UGBS Masters student who lost his life recently after he was allegedly attacked by armed robbers, has broken his silence.

In an interview, Mr. Ankrah explained that, the unfortunate incident occurred around 7:30 pm on Tuesday, November 21.

He said he received several calls on that day informing him that his son had been involved in a serious accident along the Madina-Legon road.

“According to the police, this incident happened around 7:30 pm. However, I heard of it around 11 pm. On the said date, I received two calls informing me that my son had been involved in a serious accident and had been admitted to the University of Ghana Hospital.”

“Initially, I was in doubt, but the next day by 5:30 am, I was at his hostel. Only for the hostel attendant to tell me that the police had left a number for Dennis’ parents to reach them in case they were looking for him. So the hostel manager accompanied me to the police station, and on our way, we saw the police clearing a pool of blood from the street. They told me that was the blood of Dennis; at that point, I knew within me that my son was dead,” he recounted on Citi FM.

Dennis Twumasi Ankrah, a worker with Donewell Insurance Company at Cantonments, was also pursuing his master’s degree at the University of Ghana Business School.

He resided at the Prestige Hostel, opposite the UPSA school, commuting to both work and school.

Dennis was reportedly returning from class when he was allegedly attacked by robbers operating on the UPSA-UGBS stretch.

Sources reveal that, the incident escalated when Dennis, in an attempt to resist the robbers, was pushed into an oncoming vehicle, leading to his tragic death.

Meanwhile, Mr. Twumasi stated that the body of his son hasn’t been released to the family as the police have requested a postmortem to be conducted on the body.

“I was told that because he spent less than 24 hours at the hospital, there should be a postmortem, so we arranged for an ambulance to the Police Hospital for it to be done. So currently, the body is at the police hospital” he said.

University of Ghana’s statement

Meanwhile, the University of Ghana has urged the public to be measured in their commentary on the incident.

The University in a statement signed by its Administrator, Emmanuel Poku-Sarko Sarkodee, said: “The management of the UGBS has taken note of the sad and regrettable incident of the passing of our student, Mr. Dennis Twumasi Ankrah. Dennis was a Student in our M.Sc. Procurement and Supply Chain (weekend) programme. We extend our deepest condolence to his family and loved ones.”

“We caution the public to desist from peddling unsubstantiated claims about the cause of his death. The police are still investigating the cause of his death, and we will update the general public upon receipt of the police report.”

