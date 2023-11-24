The Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, George Mireku Duker has dismissed allegations that the government is setting up community mining schemes to cover up illegal mining activities also known as galamsey.

This follows agitations by some residents in the Bosome Freho district over government’s attempt to establish a community mining scheme in the district.

The scheme is one of the many interventions introduced by the government to fight the menace, through the introduction of the National Alternative Employment and Livelihood Programme for community members who are dependent on illegal mining.

According to the Deputy Minister, some individuals are protesting against the scheme to discredit the government in its fight against galamsey.

But speaking at the commissioning of a community mining scheme in the Ashanti Region, the Minister clarified that the scheme has nothing to do with galamsey.

“This is a well thought-through program by the government. It has nothing to do with galamsey. The community mining scheme is not galamsey,” he said.

He urged mining communities to comply with laid-down procedures to help in the fight against illegal mining in various communities.