Celebrated investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas has opened up on the methods he deploys to investigate his stories.

Mr Anas, who on April 19 graced a BBC World Service event at the Nile University in Abuja, shared with the participants his success story as an undercover reporter in Ghana.

His participation in the seminar, which focused on the practice of journalism in Africa, afforded participants the opportunity to ask him questions regarding his illustrious career spanning over 25 years.

Bloggers and journalists took the opportunity to interview Mr Anas after the event, where he shed more light on his methods and skills.

The event was a gathering of African journalists and media professionals discussing various topics.

ALSO READ:

KODA: The top songs that showcase his talent and influence in gospel music

Akyem Asene: Tension as suspected hoodlums threaten to attack chief and…