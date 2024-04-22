Some supporters of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Yendi constituency of the Northern region have expressed disappointment in their NEC decision on the Yendi parliamentary primary election.

They say they will never support the NEC’s choice, Farouk Aliu Mahama, since the party authority refused to listen to their concerns.

The tensions in Yendi constituency started after the January 27 parliamentary primary chaos in the area, which led to the destruction of the electoral materials.

Following the disturbances, the Electoral Commission came out with a statement distancing itself from the supposed results declared in the parliamentary primary in the constituency.

It stated that the EC has no winner in the election and interdicted five of their officers over their conduct on the election day.

The party supporters, mostly from Abibata’s camp, demanded a re-run of the election for the betterment of the party, or else they would advise themselves.

However, the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party didn’t listen to their demands and declared the incumbent MP, Farouk Aliu Mahama, as the candidate for the constituency in the upcoming general election.

In a press briefing in Yendi on Monday, the spokesperson of the angry NPP supporters in the area, Adam Sadiq Zaapayim said since NEC refused to address their concerns, the party would suffer for it in the December 7, 2024, general elections.

Zaapayim said they will not support incumbent Member of Parliament, Farouk Aliu Mahama, on December 7 because the NEC’s decision is disappointing, wrong, and dangerous to the party in the constituency.

He warned of dire consequences should any leader or elder of the NPP attempt to reach out to them since they failed to do the needful.

