The Awutu Bereku District Court has remanded the driver who run over a police officer, Lance Corporal Solomon Tetteh, and injured others at Gomoa Akotsi in the Central region.

The driver of a Kia Rhino with the registration number GX 4135-20 rammed into a Police vehicle with the registration number GP 483.

The 55-years-old suspect, Abdul Rahman fled the scene after the incident.

The Police officers at the District Police Command mounted a manhunt leading to his arrest.

On Wednesday, April 24, 2024, the Awutu Bereku District Court, presided over by Her Worship Naomi Kuntour, remanded the suspect into police custody in two weeks to reappear on May 10, 2024.

