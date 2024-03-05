The Technology Consultancy Centre of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology will soon create an avenue aimed at churning out innovative digital solutions.

The Director-General, Prof. Francis Davis says the digital technology and innovation hub will create the enabling environment to nurture creativity among the youth.

“Recognizing the importance of nurturing the next generation of engineers, TCC is embarking on a transformative initiative. We believe that making engineering attractive to the younger generation is key to building a sustainable future.

“In this light, TCC is creating a ‘maker space’, an innovation center focused on digital solutions. This center will serve as a dynamic hub where students can explore, experiment, and innovate in a collaborative and creative environment,” he explained.

Prof. Davis made this statement at an event to mark the World Engineering Day at the KNUST College of Engineering.

The World Engineering Day 2024 is under the theme: “Engineering solutions for a sustainable world”.

The event was in collaboration with the KNUST College of Engineering and the Ghana Institution of Engineering.

The event saw the participation of selected schools from the Ashanti region.

Ing. Yaa Obenewaa Okudzeto who represented the president of the Ghana Institution of Engineers stressed the Institutions focus on sustainable development.

“This demonstrates our commitment as an engineering institution to the concept of sustainability and to contribute to the provision of resilient infrastructure.

“This, we believe, it’s an indispensable foundation for achieving sustainable development,” she said.

Chief programme officer at the Ghana Commission for UNESCO, Apollonius Asare assured of UNESCO’s resolve to create “supportive environment for young engineers through the various UNESCO fellowships in engineering”.

He added: “We will continue to pursue UNESCO’s mission in Ghana by actively collaborating with stakeholders to promote STEM education, provide mentorship opportunities and celebrate the achievement of engineers, both established and emerging.”

The provost of the KNUST College of Engineering, Prof. Kwabena Biritwum Nyarko, was optimistic of a better world with engineers.

“The world needs engineers who are not just problem solvers but problem preventers. We need engineers who are passionate, ethical and purpose driven to make a positive impact,” said Prof. Kwaku Amaning Adjei who spoke on his behalf.

