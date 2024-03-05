In a celebration of innovation and outstanding contributions to the medical field, the Volta Regional Branch of the Ghana Medical Association at its Annual General Meeting (AGM) has bestowed special honours upon Dr Hilarious Abiwu and Dr Momodu Cham, distinguished colleagues at a grand ceremony on Sunday night.
The event, held in Ho, gathered luminaries from the medical and scientific communities to acknowledge the remarkable achievements of these healthcare pioneers.
Upon receiving the award, Dr Abiwu expressed his gratitude, stating, “I am deeply honoured to receive this recognition from Volta AGM. It is a testament to the collaborative efforts of the entire medical community in pushing the boundaries of what is possible in healthcare.”
Dr Momodu Cham, who is in charge of the Richard Novati Catholic Hospital, Sogakope has been working in the Volta Region for the past 15 years and has been dedicated to the call of humanity.
Joining Dr Abiwu in the limelight was another exceptional figure, whose identity was revealed as Prof Dr, Emmanuel Morhe, an esteemed medical practitioner known for her tireless advocacy for children’s health rights.
Prof Dr Emmanuel Morhe was presented with an award, acknowledging her unwavering commitment to improving access to healthcare for underprivileged communities.
The Chairman of the Volta GMA branch, Med Kweku Appiagyei, commended both awardees for their exceptional contributions, stating, “Tonight, we celebrate not just the achievements of these remarkable individuals, but also the spirit of innovation and compassion that defines our collective mission in healthcare.
Dr Abiwu and Prof Dr Emmanuel Morhe embody the values of excellence and humanity that inspire us all.”
The evening was filled with heartfelt speeches, dazzling performances, and moments of reflection on the strides made in the medical field.
As the ceremony concluded, attendees left with a renewed sense of purpose, inspired by the exemplary work of Dr Hilarious Abiwu and Prof Dr Emmanuel Morhe, and the promise of a brighter, healthier future for all.
LIST OF AWARD WINNERS FOR THE GMA VOLTA M15 INITIATIVE TO
RECOGNISE THE EFFORTS OF DRS / DENTISTS WHO HAVE WORKED A
MINIMUM OF 15 YEARS IN THE VOLTA AND OTI REGION
NAME: NUMBER OF YEARS SERVED:
- Dr (Med) Gabriel K Nkansah 42
- Dr (Med) David Yao Gudugbe 41
- Dr (Med) Nyarko Mensah 38
- Dr (Med) Archibald Yao Letsa 37
- Dr (Dent) Crosby Oppong Yeboah 34
- Dr (Med) Asare Bediako 33
- Dr (Med) John Tampouri 30
- Prof. Dr (Med) Margaret Abena Kweku 30
- Dr (Med) Joseph Kwame Korpisah 29
- Dr (Med) Lord Graceful Mensah 28
- Dr (Med) Timothy Letsa 26
- Dr (Med) Emmanuel Senyo Kasu 26
- Dr (Med) Samuel Abudey 26
- Dr (Med) Lawrence Kumi 25
- Dr (Med) Eric Yao Amakpa 24
- Dr (Med) Moses Tay Boni 24
- Dr (Med) Daniel Yao Dodzie Agbley 23
- Dr (Med) Geoffrey Reginald Kwasi Nyamuame 22
- Dr (Med) Felix Doe 22
- Dr (Med) Andrews Ayim 22
- Dr (Med) Rowland Amattey 22
- Dr (Med) Kofi Effah 22
- Dr (Med) Hintermann Mbroh 20
- Dr (Med) Pius Mensah 20
- Dr (Med) Winfred Ofosu 19
- Dr (Med) Gabriel Wusu-Gowu 19
- Dr (Med) William Gyau Dwamena 18
- Dr (Med) Koku Awoonor 18
- Dr (Med) Emmanuel A. Nachelleh 17
- Dr (Med) Nelson Affram 16
- Dr (Med) Momodu Cham 15
- Dr (Med) Bernard Hayford Atuguba 15
- Dr (Med) Anthony Ashinyo 15
SPECIAL AWARDS
- Prof. Dr. (Med) Emmanuel Morhe
- Dr. (Med) Hilarius K.A. Abiwu
ALSO READ: