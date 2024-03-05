In a celebration of innovation and outstanding contributions to the medical field, the Volta Regional Branch of the Ghana Medical Association at its Annual General Meeting (AGM) has bestowed special honours upon Dr Hilarious Abiwu and Dr Momodu Cham, distinguished colleagues at a grand ceremony on Sunday night.

The event, held in Ho, gathered luminaries from the medical and scientific communities to acknowledge the remarkable achievements of these healthcare pioneers.

Upon receiving the award, Dr Abiwu expressed his gratitude, stating, “I am deeply honoured to receive this recognition from Volta AGM. It is a testament to the collaborative efforts of the entire medical community in pushing the boundaries of what is possible in healthcare.”

Dr Momodu Cham, who is in charge of the Richard Novati Catholic Hospital, Sogakope has been working in the Volta Region for the past 15 years and has been dedicated to the call of humanity.

Joining Dr Abiwu in the limelight was another exceptional figure, whose identity was revealed as Prof Dr, Emmanuel Morhe, an esteemed medical practitioner known for her tireless advocacy for children’s health rights.

Prof Dr Emmanuel Morhe was presented with an award, acknowledging her unwavering commitment to improving access to healthcare for underprivileged communities.

The Chairman of the Volta GMA branch, Med Kweku Appiagyei, commended both awardees for their exceptional contributions, stating, “Tonight, we celebrate not just the achievements of these remarkable individuals, but also the spirit of innovation and compassion that defines our collective mission in healthcare.

Dr Abiwu and Prof Dr Emmanuel Morhe embody the values of excellence and humanity that inspire us all.”

The evening was filled with heartfelt speeches, dazzling performances, and moments of reflection on the strides made in the medical field.

As the ceremony concluded, attendees left with a renewed sense of purpose, inspired by the exemplary work of Dr Hilarious Abiwu and Prof Dr Emmanuel Morhe, and the promise of a brighter, healthier future for all.

LIST OF AWARD WINNERS FOR THE GMA VOLTA M15 INITIATIVE TO

RECOGNISE THE EFFORTS OF DRS / DENTISTS WHO HAVE WORKED A

MINIMUM OF 15 YEARS IN THE VOLTA AND OTI REGION

NAME: NUMBER OF YEARS SERVED:

Dr (Med) Gabriel K Nkansah 42 Dr (Med) David Yao Gudugbe 41 Dr (Med) Nyarko Mensah 38 Dr (Med) Archibald Yao Letsa 37 Dr (Dent) Crosby Oppong Yeboah 34 Dr (Med) Asare Bediako 33 Dr (Med) John Tampouri 30 Prof. Dr (Med) Margaret Abena Kweku 30 Dr (Med) Joseph Kwame Korpisah 29 Dr (Med) Lord Graceful Mensah 28 Dr (Med) Timothy Letsa 26 Dr (Med) Emmanuel Senyo Kasu 26 Dr (Med) Samuel Abudey 26 Dr (Med) Lawrence Kumi 25 Dr (Med) Eric Yao Amakpa 24 Dr (Med) Moses Tay Boni 24 Dr (Med) Daniel Yao Dodzie Agbley 23 Dr (Med) Geoffrey Reginald Kwasi Nyamuame 22 Dr (Med) Felix Doe 22 Dr (Med) Andrews Ayim 22 Dr (Med) Rowland Amattey 22 Dr (Med) Kofi Effah 22 Dr (Med) Hintermann Mbroh 20 Dr (Med) Pius Mensah 20 Dr (Med) Winfred Ofosu 19 Dr (Med) Gabriel Wusu-Gowu 19 Dr (Med) William Gyau Dwamena 18 Dr (Med) Koku Awoonor 18 Dr (Med) Emmanuel A. Nachelleh 17 Dr (Med) Nelson Affram 16 Dr (Med) Momodu Cham 15 Dr (Med) Bernard Hayford Atuguba 15 Dr (Med) Anthony Ashinyo 15

SPECIAL AWARDS Prof. Dr. (Med) Emmanuel Morhe Dr. (Med) Hilarius K.A. Abiwu

