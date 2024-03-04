The Volta Region branch of the Ghana Medical Association (GMA), has honoured senior doctors for their dedicated service and outstanding contributions to the healthcare sector.

The prestigious award ceremony celebrated the selfless efforts of these healthcare professionals who have tirelessly served the people of the Volta Region, making significant strides in improving the health and well-being of the community.

The event, which took place at the luxurious Hotel Stevens, Ho, was filled with warmth, gratitude, and a deep sense of appreciation for the exceptional service provided by the awardees.

The GMA’s recognition of these individuals underscored their vital role in advancing healthcare in the region and their unwavering commitment to providing quality medical care to the people of Volta Region.

One of the doctors honoured was Dr Lawrence Kumi, who served for 25 years taking care of the needs of children and women and was very passionate about his work as a medical doctor.

The Chairperson of the Volta Region Branch of the GMA, Dr Kweku Appiagyei commended the awardees for their remarkable dedication, professionalism, and leadership in the medical field.

He emphasised the pivotal role that senior doctors play in shaping the healthcare landscape and serving as role models for younger healthcare professionals.

The National Chairman of the Ghana Medical Association, Dr Frank Serebour spoke about the conditions of service, the mental health of health workers, and the need for the government to help especially for those with health challenges.

The MP for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, who sponsored one of the award categories commended the doctors for their selfless dedication to humanity especially during the recent floods caused by the Akosombo Dam spillage.

Another esteemed awardee, Dr John Tampouri, a senior doctor and the CEO of the Ho Teaching Hospital, recognized for his exceptional leadership in health care, has been instrumental in raising awareness about child health issues and most especially mentoring young doctors, who spoke about his commitment to advancing mental health care in the region.

In addition, Dr Hilarious Abiwu, a respected general practitioner, was honoured for his exemplary dedication to providing comprehensive primary care services to the people of the Volta Region.

Dr Abiwu’s commitment to preventive medicine and his holistic approach to patient care have significantly contributed to the overall well-being of the community.

The award ceremony was attended by prominent government officials, fellow healthcare professionals, and members of the community who came together to express their gratitude to the honoured doctors.

The Minister of Health, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu, praised the GMA for recognizing the invaluable contributions of these senior doctors and highlighted the government’s commitment to supporting healthcare professionals in their efforts to improve healthcare delivery in the region.

The event also provided an opportunity for younger healthcare professionals to gain insights and inspiration from the seasoned doctors who have dedicated their lives to serving the region.

The awardees shared their experiences, challenges, and insights, encouraging the next generation of doctors to continue the legacy of compassionate and dedicated care.

In his closing remarks, Dr Kweku Appiagyei reiterated the GMA’s commitment to supporting and honouring healthcare professionals who go above and beyond in serving their communities.

He emphasised the importance of recognizing and celebrating the efforts of senior doctors, whose dedication and expertise have been instrumental in shaping the healthcare landscape in the Volta Region.

The award ceremony concluded with a heartfelt standing ovation from the attendees, acknowledging the remarkable contributions of the honoured doctors and reaffirming the profound impact they have made on the healthcare sector in the region.

The Volta Region branch of the Ghana Medical Association’s celebration of these senior doctors served as a poignant reminder of the immeasurable value of their service and the profound impact they have had on the health and well-being of the people they serve.

As the healthcare landscape continues to evolve, the unwavering dedication of these senior doctors serves as an enduring source of inspiration for the next generation of healthcare professionals, ensuring that the legacy of compassionate and selfless care continues to thrive in the Volta Region and beyond.

