The Ghana Medical Association (GMA) has raised concerns about the current state of affairs at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH).

The General Secretary of the GMA, Dr. Richard Selormey, highlighted the Association’s dissatisfaction with the ongoing situation, particularly in light of recent reports of health workers leaving the country for better opportunities abroad.

He revealed that GMA President, Dr. Frank Serebour had engaged Chief Executive Officer of KATH, Professor Otchere Addai-Mensah to address the situation.

“We are monitoring the happenings, and we are not happy with what is going on, especially at this point where health workers are leaving the country for greener pastures. Our President Dr. Frank Serebour spoke to the CEO of KATH on the matter and will communicate our next line of action,” Dr. Selormey stated during an interview on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Thursday.

Dr. Selormey also expressed the GMA’s support for doctors who have opted to be absent from work due to the prevailing conditions.

He emphasized the importance of the authorities taking swift and appropriate action to resolve the matter.

“We support the doctor’s decision to be absent from work. The authorities should do what is right and facilitate things fast to end this,” he added.

Background

About 30 doctors, including heads of directorates and lead surgeons in the past days have been stranded over the sale of their Danyame residence to a private developer.

Chairman of the Komfo Anokye Doctors Association, Dr. Michael Leat, disclosed that doctors had received notification about the sale a year ago, accompanied by assurances that they would not be relocated.

However, despite these assurances, they were recently issued a one-week ultimatum to vacate the premises, without any resettlement plans in place.

This abrupt development prompted an immediate response from the doctors, leading to the initiation of an indefinite strike action.

