The Ghana Medical Association (GMA), Volta Region Chapter, welcomed its new executives in a vibrant ceremony that marked the beginning of their tenure.

Among the distinguished individuals taking up pivotal roles in the healthcare advocacy group, the Regional Chairman, Dr Med Kweku Appiagyei retained his position, showcasing a continuity of leadership in the region’s medical community.

The induction and inauguration ceremony, held at the serene premises of the Hotel Stevens which also marked their awards dinner, brought together healthcare professionals, stakeholders, and esteemed guests from across the region.

The event was a testament to the commitment of the medical fraternity in the Volta Region to collaborate and advance the interests of healthcare practitioners and the welfare of the general populace.

In his address to attendees, Dr Appiagyei expressed gratitude for the trust and confidence reposed in him to continue serving as the Chairman of the Volta Region Chapter.

He highlighted the challenges faced by the healthcare sector, particularly in the wake of the global COVID-19 pandemic, stressing the need for unity and innovative solutions to improve healthcare delivery.

The newly inducted executives, comprising a diverse group of medical professionals, each bring a wealth of experience and expertise to their respective roles.

The team is poised to tackle various issues ranging from healthcare infrastructure development to advocating for the welfare and professional development of doctors and allied healthcare workers.

Among the notable figures joining the executive team are Dr. [Med], Edward Agyekum assuming the position of Vice Chairman, and Dr [Med] Patamia, Esq Divisional Secretary.

Others are, Dr (Med) Emmanuel Banini, Assistant Divisional secretary, Dr (Med) Jonathan Paakow Quansah Treasurer, Dr (Med) Sefakor Adinyira Female Executive, and Dr (MED) Simon K B Bawua, Male executive.

These appointments reflect a balance of seasoned leadership and fresh perspectives, setting a solid foundation for the chapter’s activities in the upcoming term.

During the ceremony, Dr Appiagyei outlined the key focus areas for the GMA Volta Region Chapter under the new leadership. These include intensifying efforts to improve healthcare accessibility in rural communities, promoting continuous medical education, and advocating for policies that enhance the working conditions of healthcare professionals.

In his closing remarks, Dr Appiagyei called for unity among members of the association, emphasizing the importance of collective action in addressing the multifaceted challenges facing the healthcare sector. He urged all healthcare professionals in the region to rally behind the newly inaugurated executives as they embark on this crucial journey.

The event concluded with a sense of optimism and determination among attendees, reflecting a shared commitment to advancing the healthcare agenda in the Volta Region. The newly inducted executives are now poised to embark on their responsibilities, with the support and goodwill of the medical fraternity behind them.

As the GMA Volta Region Chapter sets its sights on the road ahead, all eyes are on the Chairman, Dr Med Kweku Appiagyei and his team as they navigate the path towards a healthier and more prosperous future for the people of the Volta Region.