New Patriotic Party (NPP) Chairman for Manhyia South constituency, Richard Adjei Mensah Ofori Atta has said the constituency had known that its Member of Parliament, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh would become a running mate.

According to him, NAPO as he is popularly called was the preferred candidate to partner NPP flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

This, Mr. Ofori Atta stated, has accounted for the number of candidates vying to replace the Energy Minister.

Tom Tom as he is popularly known disclosed this on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Monday.

He indicated that, the nomination is a testament to NAPO’s humility, hard work and dedication.

“Anyone who has come close or in contact with Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh will attest to his humility. At both the ministries of education and energy, his story has been very positive and he impacted the lives of everyone he encountered.

“Unfortunately, in Ghana, anybody who is brave and assertive is misconstrued as being arrogant,” he said.

Tom Tom encouraged Ghanaians to have faith because the Bawumia-Opoku Prempeh ticket represents the future of Ghana.

Meanwhile, before the NPP officially opened nominations for the search of a new parliamentary candidate, six people had already declared their intentions to vie for the seat.

