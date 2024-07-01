Flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has met with Manhyia South Member of Parliament, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh and Ashanti Regional Chairman, Bernard Antwi Boasiako popularly known as Wontumi.

The meeting held on Sunday follows Dr Bawumia’s consultation and presentation of Dr Prempeh popularly known as NAPO’s name to President Akufo-Addo as his choice of running mate for the December 7 election.

Reports suggest the engagement between the trio was to resolve issues between NAPO and Chairman Wontumi ahead of the presentation to the NPP National Executive Council(NEC).

In a related development, Dr Bawumia on Friday met with the Majority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin on his selection.

The Effutu MP subsequently declared the full support of the caucus for NAPO despite the reservations of some MPs.

