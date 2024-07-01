Orion Minerals CEO Errol Smart will participate at the upcoming Critical Minerals Africa (CMA) Summit, taking place on November 6-7 in Cape Town. Smart is expected to speak on the Australian mining firm’s role in advancing the energy transition minerals industry in South Africa, as well as identify strategic areas for further investment.

In South Africa, Orion Minerals is undertaking a series of exploration and infrastructure development initiatives to achieve its target of first copper sales by 2025. Earlier this month, the company discovered high-grade copper deposits at the Flat Mines area of the Okiep Copper Project in Northern Cape Province. Orion Minerals is conducting a feasibility study to secure the funding required to initiate mine development. With up to 9.4 million tons at 1.3% copper reserves estimated at the Flat Mines, the project will consolidate South Africa’s position as a leading supplier of the essential mineral.

CMA 2024 serves to position Africa as the primary investment destination for critical minerals. The event is held alongside the African Energy Week: Invest in African Energy 2024 conference (https://AECWeek.com) on November 4 – 8, offering delegates access to the full scope of energy, mining and finance leaders in Cape Town. Sponsors, exhibitors and delegates can learn more by contacting sales@energycapitalpower.com.

Last month, Orion Minerals secured R43.7 million (US$2.4 million) from South Africa’s Industrial Development Corporation to acquire a controlling stake in the Okiep Copper Project, supporting ongoing exploration and accelerating mine development towards the 2025 production goal. The company has also begun trial mining at its Prieska Copper Zinc Mine project in the Northern Cape, as part of efforts to fast-track the rollout of the 2.4 million metric tons per annum project.

Orion Minerals has shown a strong commitment to enhancing South Africa’s critical mineral value chain and increasing value-added activities. The company is conducting feasibility studies for the Jacomynspan Battery Metals Project, which aims to supply high-grade nickel-copper-cobalt-PGE-gold to the Stratega Metals Vapour Refining Project. The latter project is set to be South Africa’s first refinery facility for battery materials. At CMA 2024, Smart will participate in high-level panel discussions that highlight the company’s project portfolio, investment strategy and partnership opportunities going forward.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Energy Capital&Power.