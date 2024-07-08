OLA Girls Senior High School, Ho have failed to qualify for the national stage of National Science and Math Quiz for the first time.

OLA, although favourites and the more experienced, could not make it out of the contest that featured Dzolo Senior High School, Kpedze Senior High School, and Mafi-Kumase.

They lost the qualification slot to Kpedze SHS, who have qualified for the first time.

Kpedze SHS came from a negative point in the second round of a generally unimpressive show from all schools, to win the competition with 18 points.

OLA initially took the lead in the first round with a low 7-point, Leaving Mafi-Kumase at second with 5 points, Dzolo SHS, with 3 points, and Kpedze SHS with no points.

By the end of the speed race in the second round, OLA Girls had dropped some points to tie at the top with Mafi-Kumase on 3 points.

Dzolo maintained second with 2 points. Kpedze at the end of his round ran into negative because they failed to answer a question correctly in the speed race, attracting a penalty. They ended with a negative one.

Kpedze revived their engine in the third round, accruing 12 points from the true or false session. They moved from a negative one to 11 points.

They rounded it all up in the fourth round by answering correctly, two out of the four riddles earning 7 additional points, to win with 18 points. OLA Girls also took the rest two riddles for 6 points, increasing their tally to 12. But that was not enough to pull them through. Mafi-Kumase and Dzolo SHS ranked 3rd and 4th with 8 and 1 point respectively.

Newbies, Kpedze SHS who are currently ranked in Category C, dealt the Category A-ranked OLA Girls SHS a big blow to qualify for the nationals for the first time.

The ladies from OLA said although they are disappointed in their performance, they will go back to lace their boots better for another attempt next year.

They are cheering their boys, Bishop Herman College and neighbours, E.P Mawuko Girls on to qualify for their respective contests.

At least, 12 more national slots are up for grabs from the Volta and Oti contests.

