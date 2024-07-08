Ghanaian Gospel musician, Gifty Nartey has unveiled her latest single, “Faithful God” to uplift souls and spread the message of hope.

Having been actively involved in music for the past 10 years, she brings a wealth of experience and passion to her latest release.

Inspirational Gifty as she is popularly called released his first album ‘Otease’ in 2018, a soul-stirring melody to win souls for of Christ.

‘Faithful God’ was released in 2023 and she is preparing to launch a full album in December 2024.

As she continues her journey in music and ministry, Inspirational Gifty remains committed to spreading the Gospel and touching lives through her music.

“I believe it’s a calling to me to preach the gospel through music; it’s not like a choice’ she expresses passionately.

Inspirational Gifty explained that, the song “Faithful God came through prayers when I was going through some challenges”.

Looking ahead in future, she is hoping to be a big brand spreading the gospel across the globe.

“I see myself to be big in the music industry not just in Ghana but across the globe” she added.

