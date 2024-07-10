On his big day, NAPO should have been given a prepared speech. Nelson Mandela, one of Africa’s most revered leaders, once remarked, “It is never my custom to use words lightly.

If twenty-seven years in prison have done anything to us, it was to use the silence of solitude to make us understand how precious words are and how real speech is in its impact on the way people live and die.” Mandela’s wisdom underscores the power of words and the need for careful, meaningful communication.

Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh was introduced at a grand event in his home region, marked by exuberant displays, cheers, and applause. Despite the celebratory atmosphere, discussions about his perceived arrogance surfaced. While some perceive his confidence as arrogance, others see it differently. On this pivotal day, the Asantehene urged Dr Opoku Prempeh to dispel the arrogance tag by proving his critics wrong.

When he approached the podium, NAPO’s fervour spilt over into a contentious comparison between President Akufo-Addo’s accomplishments and those of Ghana’s founding father, Dr Kwame Nkrumah.

With conviction, he declared, “Since our independence in 1957 up till today, no president has advanced Ghana as profoundly as Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo. From 1957 onwards, you can bring up Kwame Nkrumah… no leader has safeguarded Ghana and propelled its progress like Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.”

This bold assertion ignited a storm of indignation and disbelief, casting a shadow over what was otherwise a splendid ceremony marking his potential candidacy for vice president.

The comparison has also led to heated debates, as Nkrumah is a revered figure for his monumental contributions to Ghana’s independence and development. His supporters felt the remarks undermined his enduring legacy.

Had NAPO’s speech been delivered on the campaign trail, it would have been just another day in the rough-and-tumble world of politics.

However, the stakes and the context of his outstanding ceremony elevated the significance of his words, turning a potential minor ‘slip’ into a major talking point. On such a momentous occasion, every utterance carries extra weight, shaping public perception and setting the tone for his future as a vice-presidential candidate.

On very important occasions, leaders are often handed meticulously prepared speeches to guarantee clarity, precision, and purposeful communication. This careful crafting helps them avoid spontaneous remarks that could spark unnecessary controversy.

On such a significant day, NAPO would have greatly benefited from a well-crafted speech that reflected the presidential qualities he aims to embody.

The art of extemporaneous speaking is best left to those with exceptional eloquence, whose impromptu words can captivate and inspire with the same power as a prepared address.

