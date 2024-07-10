The Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA), the National Basketball Association (NBA) (www.NBA.com) and the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) today announced nearly 40 of the top high-school-age prospects from 24 countries outside the U.S. who will travel to Phoenix, Ariz. for the second Basketball Without Borders (BWB) Global girls camp. The event will be held Friday, July 19 – Sunday, July 21 at the Verizon 5G Performance Center – the official training facility of the Phoenix Suns – as part of AT&T WNBA All-Star 2024.

The campers will be coached by several former WNBA and FIBA players and coaches, including WNBA Coaches Development Program participants Edniesha Curry, Shey Peddy, April Sykes and Kelly Raimon (Schumacher). Former WNBA player and current Vice President of Team Operations&Organizational Growth for the Boston Celtics Allison Feaster will serve as the camp director.

The players and coaches will lead the campers through a variety of activities, including anthropometric and athletic testing, movement efficiency, skill development stations, shooting and skills competitions, life skills seminars and 5-on-5 games. A ceremony on the final day of the camp will award the Kim Bohuny Camp MVP, the Patrick Baumann Sportsmanship Award, the Three-Point Champion and the Defensive MVP honors to the campers who distinguish themselves on the court and as leaders. The campers will also attend the 2024 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game at Footprint Center on Saturday, July 20.

The event will be supported by Nike, a global partner of BWB since 2002, which will outfit participants with Nike apparel and footwear, and Gatorade, which will keep players and coaches hydrated throughout the camp.

BWB, the NBA and FIBA’s global basketball development and community outreach program, has reached more than 4,400 participants from 142 countries and territories since 2001, with 127 former campers advancing to the NBA or WNBA. There have been 75 BWB camps in 50 cities across 33 countries on six continents. Eleven former BWB campers have advanced to the WNBA, including Ezi Magbegor (Seattle Storm; Australia; BWB Asia 2016), Jade Melbourne (Washington Mystics; Australia; BWB Global 2020), Aaliyah Edwards (Washington Mystics; Canada; BWB Global 2019), Nika Muhl (Seattle Storm; Croatia; BWB Europe 2018&BWB Global 2019) and Kamilla Cardoso (Chicago Sky; Brazil; BWB Global 2019).

The following is a complete list of players participating in the second BWB Global girls camp at WNBA All-Star (rosters subject to change):

Name

Country

Filomena Luis

Angola

Malena Maggi

Argentina

Alma Bourgarel

Argentina

Nerea Lagowski

Argentina

Saffron Shiels

Australia

Opal Bird

Australia

Bonnie Deas

Australia

Sienna Harvey

Australia

Monique Bobongie

Australia

Sina Hollerl

Austria

Kyra Bruyndoncx

Belgium

Alexia Araujo

Brazil

Nyadieng Yiech

Canada

Alex-Anne Bessette

Canada

Patricia Augustin

Canada

Deborah Damoah

Canada

Meredith Venner

Colombia

Emilie Brzonova

Czech Republic

Blanca Quiñonez

Ecuador

Aisha Hassan

Egypt

Salma Khedr

Egypt

Lilli Onnela

Finland

Stacy Chovino

France

Lelia Lesueur

France

Ysaline Saulnier

France

Sakura Horiuchi

Japan

Kanon Suzuki

Japan

Joanie Rakotonanahary

Madagascar

Oumou Dabo

Mali

Keona Douwstra

Netherlands

Annika Scott

New Zealand

Antonella Luraghi

Paraguay

Tacko Sy

Senegal

Lana Mikes

Serbia

Tanja Valancic

Slovenia

Ajsa Sivka

Slovenia

Alba Caballero

Spain

Irene Noya

Spain

Tilda Trygger

Sweden

