A 50-year-old man, Brother George, is in hot waters after being accused of defiling a four- year-old girl at Kasoa Adam Nana in the Awutu Senya East Municipality of the Central Region.

The step mother of the victim, Abigail Amoah, says she had a distress call that, the little girl is missing and upon thorough search, she was later found in the room of the landlord’s junior brother.

She told Adom News the victim’s sister found blood in her private part while bathing her in the evening.

Madam Amoah revealed when she confronted the little girl she accused brother George of having sex with her.

She claimed the Kasoa Police have granted the suspect bail after his arrest with the family yet to be told anything and has, therefore, called on the IGP to come to their aid.