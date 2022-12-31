A photo of Ghana football legend, Abedi Pele and Brazil football legend, Pele arguably the greatest player ever, has popped up online.

This comes hours after Pele’s death.

The photo was taken during Pele’s visit to Ghana on May 8, 1971.

The football legends were both spotted in black suits and were in a hearty conversation amidst broad smiles.

Pele died on Thursday, December 29, 2022, aged 82.

Born Edson Arantes do Nascimento, he is credited with scoring a world record 1,281 goals in 1,363 appearances during a 21-year career, including 77 goals in 92 matches for his country.

The only player to win the World Cup three times, lifting the trophy in 1958, 1962 and 1970, Pele was named Fifa’s Player of the Century in 2000.

He had been suffering from kidney and prostate problems in recent years.

Pele had surgery to remove a tumour from his colon in September 2021 at the Albert Einstein Hospital in Sao Paulo, after the tumour was detected in routine tests.

He was readmitted to the hospital in late November 2022, until his demise.