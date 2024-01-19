Mohammed Salisu is urging unity among the Black Stars playing body following their disappointing results against Egypt at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

In the second Group B game against the Pharaohs, the Black Stars surrendered their lead twice, concluding the encounter in a 2-2 draw.

Despite Kudus scoring a brace for Ghana, individual errors were exploited by Omar Marmoush and Mostafa Mohamed.

After the game, Salisu underscored the need for collective responsibility, urging teammates not to blame each other.

“We win and lose as a team; there is no room for singling out individual mistakes,” the AS Monaco central defender emphasized.

“Mistakes happen collectively, and when you point fingers, you affect the player’s confidence for the next game. Our focus should be on the upcoming match, he added.

Ghana will face Mozambique on Monday, January 22 at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium in their final group game and must win to book a place in the last 16. Kick-off is scheduled at 20:00GMT.

