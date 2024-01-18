The Black Stars of Ghana secured a hard-fought draw against Egypt in their second group game of the ongoing 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

Ghana went into the game and needed to win at all costs to brighten their chances of making it to the next round of the tournament after losing to Cape Verde in their opener.

Mohammed Kudus who missed the first game due to a minor injury returned to the starting lineup against the record champions and grabbed the headlines for his superlative performance.

The Black Stars started the game on a positive note and pressed the Egyptians seeking an early goal. The North African however country dominated the possession but Ghana kept the backline tight and composed.

Rui Victoria’s aide threatened Ghana’s goal line but couldn’t find the back of the back of the net.

However, the Egyptians were dealt with a big blow as their skipper, Mohamed Salah left the pitch in a sorry state after suffering an injury.

Just after the Liverpool starman was substituted, Mohammed Kudus scored a thunderbolt goal in the 47th minute of the game to end the first half 1-0 in favour of the Black Stars.

After recess, both sides started strongly but the Egyptians thought they had equalized but the goal was ruled out after a VAR review.

The North African kept Ghana under pressure and almost found the back of the net in the 57th minute after Marmoush’s brilliant strike was saved by Richard Ofori.

To protect the goal, Baba Iddrisu was introduced to replace Majeed Ashimeru in the 62nd minute. Ghana came close to doubling their lead but Semenyo’s shot was saved by Mohamed El Shenawy.

However, the pressure by the record champions paid off after Marmoush scored from a poor back pass by Inaki Williams.

Just minutes after the goal, Denis Odoi linked up with Mohammed Kudus as the West Ham United attacker restored Ghana’s lead in the 71st minute.

Red Star Belgrade winger, Osman Bukari was introduced to replace Inaki Williams in the 72nd minute.

However, there was a moment of madness at the backline of Ghana’s defense after Osman Bukari lost concentration.

Trezeguet capitalised on the poor mistake and squared a pass as Mustapha Mohamed scored to level Egypt up.

The Black Stars were dealt with a huge blow as Abdul Salis Samed was stretched off with an injury. Both sides created numerous chances but couldn’t find the back of the net.

The draw means Ghana is yet to record a win in the ongoing tournament and remains at the bottom of Group B with just a point.

In the final group games, the Black Stars must win against Mozambique and hope for a positive result in the game between Egypt and Cape Verde.