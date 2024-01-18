Ghana forward, Mohammed Kudus, was named the Man of the Match in a thrilling encounter against Egypt.

Having missed out on the initial game against Cape Verde, Kudus delivered a standout performance as the Black Stars secured a 2-2 draw against the reigning champions at the Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium on Thursday night.

The West Ham midfielder showcased his prowess with 41 touches, an impressive 91% passing accuracy, one key pass, two on-target shots, four successful long balls, and one shot blocked.

Approaching halftime, Kudus seized a golden opportunity, capitalizing on a precise pass from Samed Salis to make his mark on the scoreboard.

In the second half, the versatile 23-year-old demonstrated his skills once again, receiving an exquisite pass from Denis Odoi and expertly curling his second goal into the net.

🇬🇭 Mohamed Kudus 🇬🇭



Ghana's starboy is your TotalEnergies Man of the Match with a great brace! 🌟 #TotalEnergiesAFCON2023 | #EGYGHA | @Football2Gether pic.twitter.com/v4f21Wndt8 — CAF (@CAF_Online) January 18, 2024

Egypt responded with goals from Omar Marmoush in the 69th minute and Mostafa Mohamed in the 74th minute.

Ghana now shifts its focus to a crucial match against Mozambique, scheduled for Monday, January 22, 2024, at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium. The kick-off is set for 20:00 GMT, and the Black Stars are determined to secure a victory in this must-win encounter.