Ghana forward, Mohammed Kudus, was named the Man of the Match in a thrilling encounter against Egypt.
Having missed out on the initial game against Cape Verde, Kudus delivered a standout performance as the Black Stars secured a 2-2 draw against the reigning champions at the Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium on Thursday night.
The West Ham midfielder showcased his prowess with 41 touches, an impressive 91% passing accuracy, one key pass, two on-target shots, four successful long balls, and one shot blocked.
Approaching halftime, Kudus seized a golden opportunity, capitalizing on a precise pass from Samed Salis to make his mark on the scoreboard.
In the second half, the versatile 23-year-old demonstrated his skills once again, receiving an exquisite pass from Denis Odoi and expertly curling his second goal into the net.
Egypt responded with goals from Omar Marmoush in the 69th minute and Mostafa Mohamed in the 74th minute.
Ghana now shifts its focus to a crucial match against Mozambique, scheduled for Monday, January 22, 2024, at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium. The kick-off is set for 20:00 GMT, and the Black Stars are determined to secure a victory in this must-win encounter.