Ghanaian football enthusiasts have praised Mohammed Kudus for his outstanding display against Egypt.
The West Ham United forward made headlines with his impressive performance in Ghana’s match against the reigning champions.
Despite being absent in the opening game against Cape Verde on Sunday, Kudus made a strong comeback in the match against the North African side.
Just moments before the end of the first half, he netted a spectacular goal, giving Ghana the lead.
The 23-year-old continued his stellar performance in the second half, finding the net once again. However, despite Kudus’s efforts, the match ended in a 2-2 draw, with Omar Marmoush and Mostafa Mohamed scoring for Egypt.
Following the game, Ghanaians have showered praise on the young talent for his exceptional performance.
Below are some posts on social media
As Ghana gears up for their final group game against Mozambique on Monday, January 22, fans are hopeful for a victory and keeping an eye on the outcome of the Egypt versus Cape Verde clash.