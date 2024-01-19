Ghanaian football enthusiasts have praised Mohammed Kudus for his outstanding display against Egypt.

The West Ham United forward made headlines with his impressive performance in Ghana’s match against the reigning champions.

Despite being absent in the opening game against Cape Verde on Sunday, Kudus made a strong comeback in the match against the North African side.

Just moments before the end of the first half, he netted a spectacular goal, giving Ghana the lead.

The 23-year-old continued his stellar performance in the second half, finding the net once again. However, despite Kudus’s efforts, the match ended in a 2-2 draw, with Omar Marmoush and Mostafa Mohamed scoring for Egypt.

Following the game, Ghanaians have showered praise on the young talent for his exceptional performance.

Below are some posts on social media

What a performance. Kudus came to play but didn’t come to play.



Man of the match 🔥 @KudusMohammedGH #TotalEnergiesAFCON2023 pic.twitter.com/Tvu9V11cmT — Bola Ray (@TheRealBolaRay) January 18, 2024

This is what we call QUALITY. Kudussssss🔥🔥🔥🔥 — ASAMOAH GYAN (@ASAMOAH_GYAN3) January 18, 2024

Mohammed Kudus has done it again! 🇬🇭❤️ pic.twitter.com/mzkf7SGsgz — Dr. George (@GeorgeAnagli) January 18, 2024

We let Kudus Mohammed down. 😔 pic.twitter.com/HFrpGyaTBv — Gary Al-Smith (@garyalsmith) January 18, 2024

✅ Scored at his first World Cup

✅ Scores at his first AFCON



🇬🇭 Mohammed Kudus is a star! #AFCON2023



📸 @SportsImagesGh pic.twitter.com/PIixODoSGD — Owuraku Ampofo (@_owurakuampofo) January 18, 2024

Boy wonder, Kudus.

Great game!

We gave away 2 free goals! — John Dramani Mahama (@JDMahama) January 18, 2024

StarBoy indeed



Mohammed Kudus



Correct Guy ✅ pic.twitter.com/wNlaqcmiWw — King Eben (@King__Eben) January 18, 2024

Great game by Mohammed Kudus.



Once again technical bankruptcy on display.



Inaki Williams once again has shown why he should not be in the team.



A perfect opportunity for 3 points thrown away. 🦁🇬🇭 pic.twitter.com/Qpmoz4hdc3 — Sam 'Dzata' George 🦁🇬🇭 (@samgeorgegh) January 18, 2024

As Ghana gears up for their final group game against Mozambique on Monday, January 22, fans are hopeful for a victory and keeping an eye on the outcome of the Egypt versus Cape Verde clash.