Mohammed Kudus has expressed his disappointment over Ghana’s 2-2 draw against Egypt in the ongoing 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The Black Stars faced the record champions in their second Group B match at the Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium on Thursday night.

Despite the West Ham United attacker’s impressive brace, goals from Omar Marmoush and Mostafa Mohamed led to a 2-2 stalemate.

Kudus, 23, shared his frustrations post-game but emphasized the team’s commitment to securing a victory in the final group match against Mozambique.

“It’s a mixed feeling because, in such situations, you aim for the three points, but we need to move forward and concentrate on the next game,” Kudus remarked.

“I gave my best, and thankfully, I could contribute to the team. However, it’s a disappointing result as we were aiming for the three points” he added.

Despite the team’s collective effort, Kudus urged everyone to shift their focus to the upcoming match.

“We’re determined to go all out for the three points in the next game; that’s our primary focus,” he added.

Ghana currently finds itself at the bottom of their group with only one point. It is imperative for them to secure a victory against Mozambique to advance to the next round.

The crucial encounter with Mozambique is set to take place at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium, with the kickoff scheduled at 20:00 GMT.