Ghana international, Kamaldeen Sulemana could miss the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) due to a hamstring injury.

The 23-year-old suffered a hamstring injury in midweek in Southampton’s win against Bristol City at the St. Mary’s. Sulemana was substituted in the 34th minute after suffering the setback.

However, head coach for the Saints, Russell Martin speaking in a press conference on Friday afternoon ahead of their game against Cardiff City on Saturday confirmed that the former FC Nordsjaelland winger together with summer signing Ross Stewart will be out until next year.

“Both be out for quite a while,” said the manager. “It’s really disappointing for different reasons. Ross has worked so hard to get fit and he lands in a real compromising position late in the Huddersfield game.

“We won’t expect him this side of Christmas, more likely mid-to-late January. He’s seeing a specialist. We’re really heartbroken for Ross. It’s not the same injury. I feel like we haven’t rushed him, everyone’s been in agreement with the plan. It’s really unfortunate and we’re really disappointed.

He continued, “Kamaldeen felt his hamstring on Wednesday night, he’ll have a similar timeline to Ross. Two big losses but when someone gets injured it’s an opportunity for someone else. They’ll get everyone’s best care and attention.

“We’ve been really clear about January, what we need and what we want. We didn’t envisage those two getting injured, so it might change the plan a little bit. It depends on their progress and the results between now and then. People will have the chance to step up now to take the opportunities. Everyone else has to be ready,” he added.

Kamaldeen Sulemana, who joined Southampton from Stade Rennais has so far made a total appearance of 13 with three assists to his credit.

It remains unknown if Sulemana will be fit on time to make the Black Stars squad for the tournament slated to be hosted in Ivory Coast.

The 34th edition of the tournament has been scheduled to kick off from January 13 to February 11.

Meanwhile, Ghana have been housed in Group B alongside, Egypt, Cape Verde and Mozambique.