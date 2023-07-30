Netherlands defender Nathan Ake has signed a two-year contract extension at Manchester City until 2027.

Ake, 28, joined City in 2020 on a five-year deal from Bournemouth for £40m.

He played a vital role for City last season, making 41 appearances in all competitions as City won the Treble.

“This is the best club in the world, I have no doubts about that. Being a Manchester City player makes me incredibly proud every single day,” said the former Chelsea defender.

“It’s a club that expects excellence in every area, which makes for the perfect environment to improve. I am at the stage of my career where I want to keep developing and I can definitely do that here.

“Pep [Guardiola] is the best manager in football – a genius who has made me see the game differently – so to be able to work with him for longer is a real privilege.

“I am so grateful to him for everything he has done for me, both personally and professionally.”

Ake joined Chelsea as a 15-year-old and after 17 first-team appearances made a permanent move to Bournemouth in 2017, having been on loan there during the 2016-17 season.

He had talks with Chelsea about re-joining them a year ago but the Blues failed to meet City’s valuation.

Ake has helped City claim the Premier League title in each of his three seasons with the club, winning six trophies overall.

But his versatility – he can play at centre-back and left-back – helped him become a more important member of the squad last season, with 41 appearances more than he managed in his first two seasons combined (40).

City’s director of football Txiki Begiristain said: “We have been delighted with Nathan’s development, so it’s great news for this club that he is extending his time with us.

“There is no doubt he was a very important part of our Treble success last season, but I believe he can be even better.

“Technically, tactically and physically he has everything we want in a defender – and he is so professional, dedicated and willing to learn, which for Pep is an ideal scenario.

“Nathan is also an incredible human being who has the respect of absolutely everybody at the club.”