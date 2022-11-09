Sarkodie has released the tracklist for his much anticipated eighth studio album ‘Jamz’.

In a Twitter post on Monday, November 7, Sarkodie dubbed that album as a DJ’s best playlist.

“#CountDown is on! JAMZ Playlist|| Get ready to update your playlist this Friday … your long drive this weekend is sorted…This project is like enjoying the best playlist by your fav DJ…4 days to go #Jamzalbum,” he wrote.

‘Jamz’ is a 10-track album and has nine artistes featured on it. Track two named ‘Confam’ is the only song that has no feature.

The lead song ‘Labadi’ which has already been released features artiste King Promise.

Other notable features include Oxlade (whom Sarkodie worked with on Non Living Thing), Cina Soul, Joeboy, BXBN, Kranium, Lojay, Ink Boy and Black Sherif.

#CountDown is on ! JAMZ Playlist|| Get ready to update your playlist this Friday … your long drive this weekend is sorted 🔥😊 … This project is like enjoying the best playlist by your fav DJ … 4 days to go #Jamzalbum pic.twitter.com/xg7urDCcy8 — Sarkodie (@sarkodie) November 7, 2022

‘Jamz’ is expected to hit streaming platforms on November 11, 2022.

In September, Sarkodie put together a video giving fans a look at what’s to come.

The album, he said, is inspired by how he feels, adding that “these collections of songs are like your favourite playlist now let’s have fun.”

