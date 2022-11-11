Ghanaian award-winning rapper Sarkodie didn’t go overboard when he promised his fans that his newest album, Jamz, will be a seamless one.

The tracklist of the album has been carefully curated by the rapper to hardly give listeners the option of making a skip.

With over a million views on several streaming platforms, less than 24 hours since its release, Jamz, is projected to make the numbers.

With features stemming from musicians such as Oxlade, King Promise, Ink Boy, and Black Sherif, Sarkodie was apt and intentional about the jamming album.

The list of features continues with BNXN formerly known as Buju, Cina Soul and Kranium.

Meanwhile, the 10-track album, executive-produced by KJ Spio, is the eight studio album of Sarkodie.

Check out the album below:

