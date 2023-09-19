Vocalist, Cina Soul has sent an epic reply to controversial entertainment analyst, Sally Mann for describing her as an overrated artiste in Ghana.

Sally, a judge for ‘The Darling Factor’ talent show, criticized a contestant for attempting to emulate Cina Soul’s vocal style despite her beautiful vocal dexterity.

Mann advised the contestant to embrace her own vocal strengths instead of imitating Cina Soul because, in her view, Cina Soul is “overrated” in Ghana.

“I don’t know if you wanted to sound like Cina Soul. But your vocal range is beautiful. You could have done it like the way you do it all the time. Be yourself. There can only be only one Diana. That’s you, and your vocal ability is beautiful. You didn’t need to sound like Cina Soul because for me I think Cina Soul is one person who has been overrated in Ghana,” she said.

The comment did not auger well for Cina Soul, who has given an epic reply to the ‘loudmouth’ panelist.

In a latest social media post, she announced the release of her new song, Plenty Evil, purposefully directed at Sally and other naysayers.

She incorporated Sally Mann’s words as background audio in her announcement, with a scornful expression on her face.

A verse of her yet-to-be-released song goes, “you can’t dim my light, please don’t waste my time. One man down, two man drown, let no man ever touch my crown. Enor be race, badman wanna hate me, them want eliminate me. Plenty evil all around me, wicked people, they want to eliminate me.”

Her fans are eagerly anticipating her song.

Watch video below: