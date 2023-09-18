Nigerian singer Teniola Apata, aka Teni Makaniki, has said the assassination of her father, the late Brigadier General Simeon Apata (rtd) in her presence greatly affected her.

Speaking in an interview with media personality Taymesan, Teni disclosed that she was two years old when gunmen stormed their Lagos home and murdered her father in the presence of the family.

The ‘Uyo Meyo’ crooner added that, this affected her growing up, as she has since developed trust issues.

In the interview, shared Sunday by the host Taymesan on Instagram, Teni said, “Growing up with my father passing at such a young age, the trauma of losing my father at a young age affected me.

“You know, him being assassinated in the presence of all of us and all that stuff. I was 2 at the time.

“His passing away robbed me of a father figure. It sort of made me have trust issues growing up. Because they [gunmen] came into our house purposely to kill him.”

The late Brig. Gen. Simeon Apata (rtd.), was assassinated on January 8, 1995.

