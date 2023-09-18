The search for two missing fishermen in last Thursday’s canoe disaster at Ada has been suspended.

Out of the 19 fishermen who were involved in the accident, 17 have been found with 15 alive and two dead.

Two of them are still missing.

The Ghana Navy and the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) on Saturday evening ended the search for the two missing fishermen.

The fishermen went missing on Thursday after strong waves capsized two fishing canoes around the estuary at Azizanya in Ada.

The search and rescue mission on Saturday evening announced the end of the search efforts, three days after the canoes capsized.

Another body found

One more body was recovered Saturday morning. The body was found at Anloga in the Volta region and has been handed over to the family in Ada for immediate burial due to its decomposing state.

The Public Relations Officer of the Ada East NADMO office, Ebenezer Dan-Doe speaking to journalists on Saturday, [Sept 16, 2023] said the team had decided to call off the search after three straight days of search.

He, however, appealed to communities along the coast to be on the lookout and alert the security agencies should they sight anything.

Mr Dan-Doe also advised fishermen and residents, particularly those living close to water bodies, to prioritise the use of life jackets to help reduce disasters on the water bodies in the area.

