‘Feelings’ hitmaker, Cina Soul born Christie Quincyna Quarcoopome, has said that she’s not yet thinking about marriage so no one should put pressure on her.

The 26-year-old University of Ghana graduate and product of Aburi Girls SHS revealed that though she’s not young to get married, she’s not yet ready for that herculean obligation.

She told Amansan Krakye, “What is this pressure you want to give me? I think I’m not ready yet for marriage but I don’t want to say that I’m too young.

“Because for marriage by the time you are over 20 years you are okay to get married for the biological clock and I’m talking about women,” she said on Cape Coast-based Kastle FM.

“But for now that’s not where my mind is I’m not there at all not now give me small time and I’ll invite you for my wedding,” she added on the Kastle Entertainment Show.

Making a submission on her supposed amorous relationship with KiDi, the Highlife musician repeated that there’s nothing of that sort.

She stated, “Me I don’t even understand because every time I try to emphasize that we’ve been friends for a long time so it’s easy for us to have that connection.

“If you see me and KiDi in town yes I do understand some people because it’s easy for them to think that there’s something going on between us,” she said in an interview with Amansan Krakye.

She added that “when you see me and KiDi together we vibe and laugh because we’ve been friends for a long time so I think that’s why it’s easy for people to think that way”.

The ‘Ojorley’ crooner revealed on the Kastle Entertainment Show that she’s happy when people perceive her to be KiDi’s girlfriend because it’s helping to push her hit song ‘Feelings’.

She continued, “and also because of the song feelings which I did with KiDi that’s what makes people think so but I’m happy about it cos that’s what makes people love to listen to the song so it’s good”.