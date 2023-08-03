Oracle Academy, the esteemed global philanthropic educational program, has been bestowed with the prestigious Mentorship Impact Award for Corporate Philanthropy at the recent Mentorship & Volunteerism Excellence Summit and Awards.

The award was well-deserved recognition of Oracle Academy’s remarkable positive impact in the sub-Saharan region, particularly in the field of technology.

Their commitment to providing easy access to educational resources for the youth has been instrumental in fostering learning and growth.

At the event held in the luxurious Holiday Inn Hotel in Accra, Ghana, three late Ghanaian football stars were honored for their outstanding contributions as volunteers.

Christian Atsu received the Sports Volunteer of the Year award, Reverend Albert Ocran received the Lifetime Achievement award, and Bishop Titi Offei received the Faith-based Impact award.

The occasion was graced by distinguished personalities from various industries who gathered to celebrate the remarkable achievements of the awardees.

Her Excellency Fidelia Graana of the Surinam Embassy to Ghana was present as the Special Guest of honor.

Among the special guests in attendance were notable figures such as Josiah Eyison, Chairman of Ghana Hubs Network; Eric Hagan, Country Sales Lead & Account Manager at Oracle Customer Success Services; Michael Agbesi, Senior Executive Director of Capetano Oil Limited; Kelly Daniels, Relationship Consultant and Family advocate; Micheal Opeyimi Ige, International Development Professional from the United Nations; Sherrie Thompson, representing Global Resolve Africa, and many others.

The event featured captivating performances by Otumfuo Ntiamoah and the talented comedian Miller Greg.

During the ceremony, Eric Hagan, who presented citations to the winners, encouraged all attendees to continue supporting the cause of volunteering and mentoring, urging them to elevate the importance of these initiatives.

The Mentorship & Volunteerism Excellence Awards aim to recognize individuals and organizations that have made exceptional contributions to mentoring and volunteering programs, exemplifying the highest standards in these fields.

Award winners are seen as inspirational leaders, embodying the core values of service within their organizations and communities, and showing unwavering commitment to mentoring and volunteering throughout the year.

