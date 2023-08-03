

President Nana Akufo-Addo says he will support any New Patriotic Party flagbearer aspirant who can unite and win next year’s presidential election for the party.

According to him, he has been given the opportunity to vote for just one aspirant as all polling station executives across the country are entitled to.

He made this known in a tweet on Wednesday, August 2, when he met NPP communicators who called on him at the Jubilee House.

President Akufo-Addo asserted that he will cast his vote for an aspirant who he believes can “inflict a third successive defeat on the perennial NDC Presidential Candidate, John Dramani Mahama.”

He also noted that the history of the governing NPP shows that no president can impose a candidate on the party, saying that party has never subscribed to a cult of personality.

“The history of the NPP tells us that no President can foist a candidate on the party against its wishes. The NPP is not that kind of party. We have never subscribed to a cult of personality,” he said on Wednesday, August 2, when he met NPP communicators who called on him at Jubilee House.

“Indeed, our highly-respected former President, the first NPP President, John Agyekum Kufuor, in the aftermath of my election as NPP Presidential Candidate, by the 2007 National Congress, told the Congress that ‘the party has its spirit’, a spirit that cannot be ignored.”

I have just one vote, the same as any polling station executive anywhere in the country, and I will cast that vote for an aspirant who, I believe, can best unite the Party, and, above all, who can win the presidential election of 7th December 2024, and inflict a third successive… pic.twitter.com/vbLXXyUxSi — Nana Akufo-Addo (@NAkufoAddo) August 2, 2023

