Ghanaian artiste KiDi, also known as Dennis Nana Dwamena, had a heartwarming encounter with the second lady, Samira Bawumia, at a recent event, sparking a positive response from Ghanaians.

In a video that has recently surfaced online, KiDi can be seen warmly embracing the second lady, and their interaction didn’t go unnoticed.

During the event, the second lady used subtle eye gestures to convey greetings to other esteemed guests in attendance, a gesture that caught the attention of viewers and generated various reactions from the public.

The video also captured another delightful moment as KiDi engaged in a brief conversation with well-known personalities, David Dontoh and Akorfa Ejani.

This heartwarming exchange added to the charm of the video, prompting fans of the artiste to express their joy and appreciation.

In the video, it was observed that the Second Lady subtly signaled KiDi to extend his greetings to the veteran movie stars after he warmly greeted and hugged her.

Responding to this cue, KiDi courteously shook hands with David Dontoh and then proceeded to replicate the same gesture with Akorfa Ejani, guided by the subtle eye signal from the Second Lady.

This heartening incident took place after the Second Lady had previously met Kuami Eugene, another prominent figure in the Ghanaian entertainment industry, which was also captured in the video.

