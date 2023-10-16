Ghanaian rapper, Edem has called on the public to refrain from pressuring celebrities to join demonstrations by political actors.

According to him, forcing celebrities to conform to specific ideologies is a form of psychological bullying.

The artiste shared his perspective regarding the #OccupyJulorbiHouse protest, which was intended to draw government’s attention to the socio-economic conditions in the country.

Edem’s stance is in sharp contrast to other celebrities like Efia Odo, E.L, Efya, Kwaw Kese, and Stonebwoy among other celebrities, who joined the protest.

The rapper explained that, his decision not to attend the protest stemmed from his belief that most major demonstrations in Ghana’s history have failed to yield significant results.

“What I have understood is that from Nkrumah’s time, there have been about 16 demos, and usually, power changes hands. If that happens, and we have demos again, then it means we need to find new ways to address these issues… It’s a way for young people and a group of people to register their displeasure about something” he said in an interview on Daybreak Hitz with DJ Slim.

Edem said he will join a protest which will bring drastic change in the lives of Ghanaians.

“My son and daughter don’t care about the demos… This demo should spark a bigger action” he added.

