Bofoakwa Tano coach, Frimpong Manso has described their clash against Bibiani Gold Stars as the toughest so far this season.

The Premier League returnees hosted Gold Stars at the Sunyani Coronation Park on Saturday in the matchday five games.

However, the game ended goalless after 90 minutes of exciting football.

Speaking after the game, the former Ghana international praised Gold Stars for their resilience and described them as a tough opposition.

“So far I will say this is the most difficult home game we have played,” Manso told StarTimes.

“Bibiani is a good side, they have an experienced midfield, and at any point in time, you could see that they posed a threat but I think we played well” he added.

Bofoakwa Tano is yet to record a defeat in the ongoing 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season. They sit 2nd on the league log with 9 points.

Frimpong Manso and his charges will be hosted by Karela United at the Aliu Mahama Stadium in the matchday six game this weekend.

