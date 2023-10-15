The matchday five games of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League games have ended at the various stadia with three games left to be played.

On Friday at the Baba Yara Stadium, Asante Kotoko recorded their second win of the season following a win over Aduana FC.

Kalo Ouattara scored the only goal of the game as the Porcupine Warriors secured all three points.

At the Sunyani Coronation Park on Saturday, Bofoakwa Tano was held to a goalless scoreline by Bibiani Gold Stars.

Berekum Chelsea at the Golden City Park pipped Nations FC by a lone goal with Emmanuel Sarpong scoring the only goal in the 40th minute.

Legon Cities at the El-Wak Stadium were held to a 1-1 drawn game against Bechem United.

Samuel Osei Kuffour broke the deadlock in the 15th minute for the away side but in the 78th minute, Frank Antwi equalized for the home side.

Meanwhile, both sides ended the game with 10 players.

Real Tamale United at the Aliu Mahama Stadium recorded a hard-fought 3-2 win over Karela United.

Baba Kushibo broke the deadlock for the home side in the 11th minute. In the 18th minute, Mohammed Alhassan Mankuyeli increased the tally for the home side.

However, Evans Adomako pulled one back for the away side in the 32nd minute to end the first half 2-1.

Owusu Afriyie in the 57th minute scored again for the side before Alex Kuffour scored in the 84th minute to end the game 3-2 for the home side.

FC Samartex 1996 at the Nsenkyire Sports Complex crashed Dreams FC by 2-0.

Baba Hamadu Musa put the home side ahead in the 13th minute before Dauda Yussif Seidu scored late in the second half to secure all three points for the home side.

Heart of Lions versus Hearts of Oak which was scheduled to be played at the Red Bull Arena at Sogakope was postponed due to the spillage of the Akosombo Dam.

Medeama SC v Nsoatreman FC game was also postponed due to the Yellow and Mauve’s participation in a friendly game against DC United which was played on Saturday in the USA.

However, on Monday, Great Olympics will host Accra Lions at the Accra Sports Stadium in the final game of the matchday five games. Kick-off is scheduled at 15:00GMT.

FC Samartex, Bofoakwa Tano, Legon Cities and Asante Kotoko complete the top four while Medeama SC, Hearts of Oak and Bechem United sit in the relegation zone.

𝗙𝗨𝗟𝗟-𝗧𝗜𝗠𝗘

Asante Kotoko 1-0 Aduana FC

Bofoakwa Tano 0-0 Bibiani Gold Stars

Berekum Chelsea 1-0 Nations FC

Real Tamale United 3-2 Karela United

Legon Cities 1-1 Bechem United

FC Samartex 2-0 Dreams FC

Heart of Lions v Hearts of Oak

Medeama SC v Nsoatreman FC

Great Olympics v Accra Lions (MONDAY)