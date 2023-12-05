Ghanaian actor, Salinko renowned for his wit and humor on screen has shared an intriguing story of his unexpected journey to fame.

Reflecting on his early background, Salinko revealed that, his initial aspiration was to pursue a career in law.

However, his inherent humor and comedic tendencies were apparent even during his school days.

This was the reason gospel musician, Noble Nketia introduced him to prestigious persons who organised standup comedy and film series.

In an interview on Adom TV’s Okukuseku, Salinko said Noble pitched him with a media house where he worked as a camera technician and editor.

His professionalism and hard work impressed the senior staff who in turn gave him more opportunities which saw him relocate from Kumasi to Accra.

The turning point in Salinko’s career came in 2012 when he was introduced to a sitcom titled “Barber and Shoeshine.”

Subsequently, Salinko landed roles in multiple series, rapidly ascending him to prominence in the entertainment industry.

Salinko expressed deep gratitude to Nobel Nketia, acknowledging the musician’s guidance and the myriad of opportunities he provided.

The renowned actor firmly believes that his current stature and success owe a great deal to Nketia’s mentorship.

