Popular Kumawood actor, Salinko, whose marriage fell on the rocks a couple of months ago, has appealed to the public to stop blaming and hurling insults at his ex-wife because she is not solely responsible for their breakup.

This is because together with his ex-wife, they came to an amicable conclusion that they cannot go ahead with the marriage due to irreconcilable differences and decided to head for ‘Splitsville’.

In a chat with Graphic Showbiz, the Boys Abr3 actor said: “I have heard a few comments bashing her and I am not in the least amused at all because no one has the right to attack her for the failure of our union.”

“We just had issues with understanding each other and that is why we are where we are today, so I would not like anyone to blame her for anything. Initially, it was very difficult for both of us but now our hearts and minds are at peace and we have both accepted the current situation,” he added.

Contrary to the perception that Salinko’s marriage fell apart because of long distance, he revealed his ex-wife did not live abroad.

“She was not living outside the country, we were both here in Ghana but used to travel very often and that is why people are of the impression that she was living abroad.

“I would like to use this opportunity to advise young married couples to try and understand each other, once there is no misunderstanding between them, their marriage would work. Too many pieces of advice from family and friends do not always help. They are there to guide us but we should not fall too much on their counsel,” he said.



Salinko, real name Abraham Davis, is one person who loves to flaunt his partner on social media and he explained that his ex-wife was photogenic and loved to take pictures so he used to take advantage of that to show her off on social media and in public.



“One thing is that once I am in the limelight, my partner is most likely to be in the limelight too so that is what it is and has been all this while, I don’t have any problem ‘displaying’ my partners in public,” he said.



Asked if there is anything new cooking, Salinko, who has played fetish priest roles in many productions, said he was looking forward to starring in an action movie in the not-too-distant future.



“I have always wanted to be in an action film, a serious action film with no comedy. That is something I am hoping to do one of these fine days,’’ he added.