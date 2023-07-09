President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has left the country to lead Ghana’s delegation to the 63rd Ordinary Session of the Authority of ECOWAS Heads of State and Government to Guinea Bissau.

The summit, taking place in the country’s capital, Bissau, aims to address critical regional issues, including the withdrawal of MINUSMA from Mali, the ECOWAS Single Currency Programme, and the ongoing political challenges in Mali, Burkina Faso, and Guinea.

President Akufo-Addo was accompanied by the Minister for National Security, Hon. Albert Kan Dapaah, as well as officials from the Presidency and the Foreign Ministry.

His attendance at the summit underscores Ghana’s commitment to regional cooperation and solidarity within the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

The Heads of State participating in the summit will engage in discussions concerning the impending withdrawal of MINUSMA, the United Nations peacekeeping mission in Mali. This topic holds significant importance for the stability and security of the region, as the withdrawal will require collaborative efforts among ECOWAS member states.

Another key item on the agenda is the ECOWAS Single Currency Programme, a long-awaited initiative aimed at establishing a common currency for the region. The Heads of State will review the progress made thus far and deliberate on strategies to expedite the implementation of this crucial economic integration project.

Additionally, the political impasse in Mali, Burkina Faso, and Guinea will be a major focus of the discussions. The leaders will exchange views on the challenges faced in these countries and explore avenues for peaceful resolutions, reinforcing ECOWAS’s commitment to democracy, good governance, and stability in the region.

President Akufo-Addo is expected to return to Ghana on Sunday, July 9, 2023. During his absence, according to Article 60(8) of the Constitution, the Vice President, Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, will assume the role of Acting President.

Ghana’s participation in the 63rd ECOWAS Summit highlights the nation’s dedication to regional cooperation and its active role in addressing key issues affecting West Africa. The discussions held during the summit are expected to pave the way for collaborative efforts in promoting peace, economic development, and political stability throughout the ECOWAS region.