France striker Kylian Mbappe has called his club side Paris St-Germain “divisive” as doubts intensify over his future at the French champions.

The 24-year-old, whose contract at PSG expires in 2024, made the comments to France Football magazine.

PSG’s all-time leading scorer has told the club he will not sign a new deal.

“I think that playing for PSG doesn’t help much because it’s a divisive team, a divisive club,” Mbappe is reported as saying.

Paris St-Germain chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi said he would not allow Mbappe to leave on a free transfer when his contract expires next summer.

Mbappe, who has won Ligue 1 five times with PSG since joining from Monaco in 2017, scored 41 goals in all competitions last season as he helped the club clinch an 11th league title.

But they once again failed in their quest for Champions League success as they were knocked out in the last 16 by Bayern Munich.

“We did what we could,” said Mbappe. “You have to talk to the people who make the team, who organise the squad, who build this club.”

Luis Enrique was appointed head coach last week, replacing Christophe Galtier, and takes over a squad in transition.

PSG have already allowed Argentine World Cup winner Lionel Messi, 36, to join MLS side Inter Miami, while the future of Brazil forward Neymar, 31, is also in doubt.