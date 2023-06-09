Ghanaian gospel musician Noble Nketsiah has captured the hearts of his fans and followers by sharing a heartwarming moment with his son during their trip to Paris, France.

The artiste took to Instagram to post an adorable picture of himself and his little one, both radiating joy.

In the photo, Noble Nketsiah was seen wearing a vibrant red t-shirt, while his son sported a charming faded pink t-shirt.

The young boy added an extra touch of cuteness with a stylish side bag hanging around him, completing the father-son duo’s ensemble.

With pride evident in his caption, he wrote: “Twinning with my son in Paris, France ????????.”

He did not only share this precious family moment but also seized the opportunity to promote his recently premiered album, ‘The Christ Album.’ Encouraging netizens to listen to his latest musical offering. The proud father undoubtedly hoped to garner support and appreciation for his work.

ALSO READ: