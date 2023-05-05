Seasoned actor Abraham Davis, famed Oboy Salinko, has confirmed he is a divorcee while addressing rumours of his marriage with Nancy Owusu.

Just six years after they tied the knot in a private ceremony on September 7, 2017, Salinko said his wife opted out of their union for reasons best known to her.

According to him, his wife broke the news to him through her family that she was fed up of the marriage.

This is coming barely a few years after she publicly declared that “I have loved you this year and I will love you for many more years” during their wedding anniversary.

In an interview with Poleeno Multimedia, Salinko said his father-in-law sided with his daughter and efforts to get her return to her matrimonial home have been fruitless.

When asked if she was unsatisfied or if there were internal issues, the actor replied that “I won’t go into details because when I start spilling, she will attract enemies and same for me too.”

However, Salinko was quick to add that there was no maltreatment or domestic abuse incidents in their marriage neither is their divorce stemming from infidelity.

Following the split, he said he suffered severe mental struggles which nearly affected his business.

“I nearly went mad. The issue affected me so much that when I go to sell my wares at the market, I lose focus. I can sit still and not even notice a customer until I am prompted,” he said.

In all of this, Slinko said motivational messages and praying have helped him overcome the situation.

READ ON





