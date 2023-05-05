Musician Black Sherif seems to have all his reactions to the possible wins and losses at the 24th edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards planned out.

The ‘Kwaku The Traveller’ hitmaker, in an interview with Zionfelix, said that he will be thankful if he wins the most coveted award on the night ‘Artiste of The Year’.

Asked what celebratory plans he has, Black Sherif said that he would rather give a speech acknowledging the efforts many people have put in to get him to the stage he is.

He added that after his speech he would hold an intimate thanksgiving service with his “rasta” men to celebrate his win.

However, if he does not win Black Sherif said that although he may not be on the podium he will still hold that Thanksgiving service with his rasta men.

Asked if he will be disappointed if he does not win, Black Sherif stated that he will not be but in the event that he gets disappointed “it will not follow me to my house’.

He explained that disappointment is an emotion he would not want to stay with him for a lasting period, “it will stay in the Grand Arena dome.”

Black Sherif (@blacksherif_) has his reactions on #VGMA night all planned out🔥. The rastas tho 😅 pic.twitter.com/0blbXx6wH2 — The Culture Joint (@CultureJoint) May 4, 2023

Meanwhile, although many have held him as a high contender for the Artiste of the Year award, the musician has his eyes set on the ‘Album of the Year’ category.

Contenders battling for the award are Sarkodie’s ‘Jamz’, Gyakie’s ‘My Diary’, King Promise’s ‘5 Star’, Kwesi Authur’s ‘Son of Jacob’ and Joe Mettle’s ‘The Kados’.

Although the category is packed with some good works in the year under review, Black Sherif believes that his debut album stands a chance.

Meanwhile, the VGMA is set to take place on Saturday, May 6, at the Accra International Conference Center’s Grand Arena.

Black Sherif has been nominated in eight categories including Best Hiphop Song, Best Afropop Song, Best Music Video and Best Reggae/Dancehall Song.

Watch the full interview below:

