Musical Whizz-kid Black Sherif has finally addressed his nominations ahead of the upcoming Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.

Kind courtesy his songs off the Vilian I Never Was album which has entered local and global charts, Black Sherif has been tipped to break history on the awards night.

With nine nominations cutting across multiple categories and genres, Blacko, as he is otherwise known, stands a chance of being the most awarded talent for the night.

Speaking for the first time in two weeks after the nominees announcement, Blacko, who was seemingly indifferent about the awards, said he is hopeful for the best.

On the categories he is eyeing, he listed Artiste of the Year and Album of the Year respectively.

“What was I even nominated in? If the Vilian I Never Was is nominated then we will take [win] it and Album of the Year. Everything they put us in, we will take it,” he said confidently.

However, should his hopes be dashed, Black Sherif said he will thank Allah regardless.

“If they give me, Alhamdullilah, if they don’t give me, Alhamdullilah,” he said while shrugging his shoulders.

Watch video below: