Ghanaian highlife and afrobeats singer, Gregory Bortey Newman popularly known as King Promise is set to release a remix of his hit song, ‘Terminator’ this December.

The song will feature a Jamaican artiste and a Nigerian artiste. However, he is yet to reveal the names of the artistes.

King Promise in an X (formerly Twitter) left it to his fans to figure out who the artistes will be.

On Thursday, July 6, 2023, King Promise released a ‘Terminator’ remix featuring Nigerian musician, Young Jonn which has over 21M views on YouTube.

