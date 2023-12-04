“I don’t think I ever saw a game with this amount of beautiful goals.”

That was what Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp told Sky Sports after his side held their own Goal of the Month competition with four sensational strikes in a thrilling 4-3 win over Fulham.

The goals started with Trent Alexander-Arnold, who gave Liverpool an early lead with a brilliant free-kick which ricocheted in off both the crossbar and Fulham goalkeeper Bernd Leno.

Alexis Mac Allister then hit a thunderous effort from range into the top corner. And, with Liverpool trailing 3-2 in the 87th minute, Wataru Endo curled in an excellent equaliser.

Seconds later, in front of an ecstatic Anfield crowd, Alexander-Arnold completed the catalogue of sensational strikes with a clinical finish.

“Today we scored four worldies and were lucky in the end to win the game, and that tells you everything,” Klopp added to BBC Match of the Day.

“Four goals I have never seen before in one game like this to be honest.”

Fulham manager Marco Silva was equally perplexed.

“It was great, great goals every time,” he told BBC Match of the Day. “Normally that doesn’t happen. They scored four great goals from long distance.”

Look away now Marco: here is how the players and pundits reacted to Liverpool’s strikes.

‘One of the best free-kicks you’ll see this season’

Liverpool 1-0 Fulham – Bernd Leno (own goal), 20 mins

Alexander-Arnold’s free-kick, which deflected in off Leno, was the first of four wonderful goals

Alexander-Arnold opened the scoring for Liverpool with a brilliant free-kick which curled over the wall and dipped just in time to clip the crossbar, bounce down and hit Leno on its way to the net.

“Technically I’ve not scored two, but I’ll claim it,” he told BBC Match of the Day. “It is nice when a free kick comes off the woodwork and finds a way in. A lovely strike if I say so myself.”

Even if it did go down as a Leno own goal, former Liverpool full-back Stephen Warnock still declared Liverpool’s opener “one of the best free-kicks you’ll see this season”.

“My word, what a strike from Alexander-Arnold,” he said on BBC Radio 5 Live.

“We bigged him up before kick off for his technical abilities, and he has just shown them again here. This guy is an outstanding player.”

‘As it pops up, I’m thinking: Don’t hit it – I was wrong’

Liverpool 2-1 Fulham – Alexis Mac Allister, 38 mins

Mac Allister scored his first Liverpool goal in his 17th game for the club with a thunderous shot

Liverpool’s four goals were brilliant, but their second was arguably the pick of the bunch.

Midfielder Mac Allister finally scored his first goal since joining the Reds from Brighton in June in a £35m deal.

And he did it with a powerful effort, arrowing a loose ball into the top corner from about 35 yards out.

“When I scored the free-kick, I thought that was the goal of the game,” said Alexander-Arnold. “But then 20 minutes later Mac Allister goes and scores that outstanding strike.”

Warnock added: “As it pops up, I’m thinking: ‘Don’t hit it!’ I was wrong. Two of the best goals you’ll see in the Premier League this season.”

‘A memorable one and a really, really valuable one’

Liverpool 3-3 Fulham – Wataru Endo, 87 mins

Endo’s equaliser was the 30-year-old’s first league goal since moving from Stuttgart to Liverpool in August.

Despite Liverpool’s fine first-half strikes, Fulham stayed in the game and took a 3-2 lead through Bobby De Cordova-Reid in the 80th minute.

With three minutes plus stoppage time remaining, the visitors looked on course to end the Reds’ 13-month unbeaten run at Anfield in the Premier League.

That was until substitute Endo latched on to Mohamed Salah’s layoff and curled a delightful effort into the top corner.

“What about this finish from Endo?” BBC Match of the Day commentator Guy Mowbray boomed after the Japan midfielder’s strike hit the net.

“His first goal in the Premier League is a memorable one. And a really, really valuable one for Liverpool.”

‘A game that you will never forget in your life’

Liverpool 4-3 Fulham – Trent Alexander-Arnold, 88 mins

Alexander-Arnold struck Liverpool’s winner, scoring in back-to-back league games for the first time on his 210th Premier League appearance

No team have won more points in the Premier League from losing positions this season than Liverpool’s 15.

The comeback was complete two minutes from time when Alexander-Arnold controlled a lofted clearance with his knee and smashed an effort into the bottom corner.

His strike, one which was full of composure in the midst of a frantic finish, capped an excellent individual performance and kept up Liverpool’s perfect home record this season.

The Reds also cut Arsenal’s lead at the top of the Premier League to two points.

“An outstanding experience for everyone who was here,” added Klopp. “I don’t think anyone would have thought before the game that Liverpool v Fulham will be a game that you will never forget in your life.

“But you’re welcome.”